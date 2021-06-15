The CW sets fall premiere dates with Legends of Tomorrow in October, The Flash pushed back to November 

The CW is in the midst of airing new episodes of its current, pandemic-shot seasons right now — but the network is already looking ahead to next season for all its superheroes and new series. Now we finally know when we’ll get to see them.

The network has confirmed a chunk of its upcoming fall schedule premiere dates, which will kick off in October and run through November. On the genre front, Nancy Drew kicks things off with a Friday, October 8 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) season premiere. The network’s reimagined, grown-up version of Legends of the Hidden Temple will premiere Sunday, October 10 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), immediately followed by the premiere of the U.S. version of Killer Camp (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) on the same night.

Wednesday night’s line-up is getting a superhero shake-up, with the seventh season of Legends of Tomorrow premiering Wednesday, October 13 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), along with the third season of Batwoman (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). The network’s supernatural drama Legacies returns with its fourth season premiere on Thursday, October 14 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).



If you’re looking for a big new series premiere, the reimagined 4400 series debuts on Monday, October 25 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). The Jared Padalecki vehicle Walker returns for its second season premiere on Thursday, October 28 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), which will be followed by a new episode of Legacies (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

If you’re jonesing for the network’s flagship super-speed superhero series, you’ll have to wait until November. The eighth season of The Flash premieres Tuesday, November 16 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), along with the sixth season of Riverdale (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). Both series will kick off their new seasons with five-episode event arcs (likely a move to ensure fresh episodes are ready to roll, in the event of any further pandemic delays).

Here are the highlights for genre fans:

Legends of the Hidden Temple: Sunday, October 10

Killer Camp: Sunday, October 10

Legends of Tomorrow: Sunday, October 13

Batwoman: Sunday, October 13

Legacies: Thursday, October 14

4400: Monday, October 25

Walker: Thursday, October 28

The Flash: Tuesday, November 16

Riverdale: Tuesday, November 16