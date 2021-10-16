DC FanDome drops first look at The CW’s ‘Naomi,’ where Superman causes a swoon-inducing moment

The CW’s Arrowverse is continuing to expand, and Naomi — a show about a young girl who discovers she has powers of her own after a run-in with Superman — is the latest new series coming to the network.

During today’s DC FanDome, we got our first look at Naomi in a scene where she has a run-in with Superman himself (sort of). During FanDome, star Kaci Walfall talked a bit about how excited she is to portray a young superhero, and how Naomi will open up the world of The CW's super-slate with a young, Black female hero getting the spotlight on her own show.

Check out the clip below:

Video of NAOMI First Look #DCFanDome

The video has Naomi rushing out of school after a friend texted her saying that Superman was in action nearby. When she gets close to the fray, however, she gets woozy and passes out, only to wake up and see the Man of Steel flying away.

Why did Naomi get woozy? This is all speculation, but based on what we know about the series so far, it’s a decent guess that getting so close to a Kryptonian activated her abilities. Now that her powers have presumably woken up, we learned at DC FanDome that she will head to the Mulitverse to try to find answers, and what she finds there will challenge everything she believes about superheroes.

Naomi was created by Ava DuVernay (A Wrinkle in Time) and Arrow alum Jill Blankenship. It stars Kaci Walfall in the title role, who was previously best known for playing Nala in Broadway’s The Lion King. Other cast members include Alexander Wraith (Orange Is the New Black, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Cranston Johnson (Filthy Rich, P-Valley), and newcomer Camila Moreno. It’s based on the limited comic book series by Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker, and Jamal Campbell.

No news yet on when the show will premiere on The CW.

Check out the rest of our DC FanDome 2021 coverage here.