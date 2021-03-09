The CW's 'Powerpuff Girls' to star S.H.I.E.L.D. alums Chloe Bennet and Dove Cameron, plus Yana Perrault

The City of Townsville has officially found its saviors. The CW confirmed Tuesday that its live-action Powerpuff Girls reboot will be led by Chloe Bennet (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Dove Cameron (Descendants, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), and Yanna Perrault (Jagged Little Pill). Who do you think they'll cast as Mojo Jojo?

Hailing from writer Diablo Cody (Juno, Jennifer's Body) and executive producer Greg Berlanti (mastermind of the network's Arrowverse), the project will revisit the super-powered trio as jaded 20-somethings. Saving the world may not be as appealing as it once was when you're staring down the barrel of adulthood. Bennet will play Blossom, the commander and the leader; Cameron is taking up the role of Bubbles, the joy and the laughter; and Perrault is portraying Buttercup, the toughest fighter. And yes, we just used the original show's ending theme lyrics to describe the main characters. What of it?

Credit: Adria Vaidila / Saty + Pratha / Marcus V. Richardson

Speaking with SYFY WIRE in early 2021, the IP's creator, Craig McCracken, admitted that he wasn't involved with the reboot "in any way, shape, or form," but was interested in seeing the direction it ends up taking.

"I'm curious to see what they do with it," he said. "The initial concept of Powerpuff Girls was the idea that they were little kids being superheroes, so the fact that they're making them grow up, that sort of changes that initial concept. But we'll see what they do with it."

Maggie Kiley, a director known for American Horror Story and Katy Keene, is set to helm and executive produce the pilot episode.

The original Powerpuff Girls cartoon ran on Cartoon Network between 1998 and 2005, with a feature-length film released in 2002. The animated series was eventually rebooted in 2016. Set in the fictional Townsville, the plot revolved around three metahuman girls created by Professor Utonium. Using their "ultra super-powers," Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup dedicate their lives to fighting giant monsters and an eclectic roster of unique villains.