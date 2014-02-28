The CW's Supernatural spinoff Tribes adds its leading lady, troubled cop

The cast is still coming together for The CW’s Supernatural spinoff, and now we know who will play Tribes’ leading lady, as well as a troubled cop who gets tied up in the seedy, monster-filled Chicago underbelly.

Danielle Savre (Heroes) has joined the series as the shapeshifter Margo, the acting head of a major shapeshifter clan. According to TV Line, she is an “ex-punk rocker-turned-corporate professional who feels threatened only by the return of her prodigal brother David (played by Nathaniel Buzolic, The Originals).”

The show has also added Stephen Martines (Burn Notice, The Vampire Diaries) as Detective Freddie Costa, a “world-weary” Chicago cop who is working with a hunter. But, in a (hopefully) nice twist, he’s also secretly on the take to one of the monster families.

Savre and Martines join Lucien Laviscount, Nathaniel Buzolic and Sean Faris as major stars in the proposed series. The spinoff will be introduced in the April 29 episode of Supernatural via a backdoor pilot, and all these folks will apparently show up at that point.

