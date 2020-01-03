The decade's most influential women in genre

N.K. Jemisin has completely changed the face of science fiction and fantasy novels over the last decade. In fact, if not everything, almost everything she has written has been published in the last ten years. While her work speaks for itself— have you read the Broken Earth trilogy yet? — the wider acknowledgment of her work has been historic. In 2018, she became the first author to win the Hugo Award for Best Novel three years in a row, after an already historic win as the first African-American to win a Hugo for Best Novel. Her works include the Inheritance Trilogy, the Dreamblood series, a book of short stories called How Long 'til Black Future Month, and a new Green Lantern comic series. Her fiction explores race, gender, sexuality, and societies at war with themselves. Jemisin's work has been life-changing for many readers and her advocacy for change within the field has been notable.

In her third acceptance speech for the Hugo, after a very tense series of events leading to WorldCon, Jemisin spoke about the purpose of her books, being a Black author, and how little she cares about racist opinions about her work and notoriety. She said, "This is the year in which I get to smile at all of those naysayers — every single mediocre insecure wannabe who fixes their mouth to suggest that I do not belong on this stage, that people like me cannot possibly have earned such an honor, that when they win it it's meritocracy but when we win it it’s 'identity politics' — I get to smile at those people, and lift a massive, shining, rocket-shaped middle finger in their direction." - SE Fleenor