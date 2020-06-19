The Disney Gallery closes with running down every Star Wars reference in The Mandalorian [Jabba the Pod 2.25]

From ice cream makers full of beskar, to Blergs, to X-Wing pilot cameos, the first season of The Mandalorian was full of connections, references, and deep cuts to the Star Wars world at large. The final installment of The Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian goes all in on a lot of these references, highlighting some things that fans may have been aware of, and other things that may have passed them by.

The episode is full of special moments, including Dave Filoni's fear about getting in front of the camera, and George Lucas on set of the series telling Jon Favreau that he had nothing to do with the Star Wars Holiday Special. It also, as every episode of this behind-the-scenes series has done, showcases the dedication and commitment of every single member of Team Mando.

Our heroes at Jabba the Pod (Brian Silliman, Caitlin Busch, and Matt Romano) talk about the final episode (as well as the previous two episodes) in their own season finale. They also discuss the week in Star Wars news, and explore some interesting new rumors. They'll be back in a couple of weeks to begin a deep dive into Star Wars Rebels, but in the meantime give a listen to their latest episode below, or wherever you get your podcasts.

