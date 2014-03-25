The Doctor meets up with a creepy new monster but keeps his sonic!

Filming on the eighth series of Doctor Who is still in full swing, and we’ve got a nifty little look at a brand-new monster. Also, it looks like the Twelfth Doctor may be keeping Doctor Eleven's favorite toy ever.

For those of you who were expecting to see Peter Capaldi get a brand-new sonic for his brand-new Doctor and brand-new kidneys, looks like it’s not gonna happen. At least not yet.

The footage from the video and the pics in the gallery were, according to Doctor Who TV, from episode three, directed by Paul Murphy.

As you can see, the Twelfth Doctor is wearing what looks like an orange lab coat of sorts, running around with the Eleventh’s sonic. Plus, we get a nice look at that creepy new robot-alien monster thingie.

How do you guys like the brand-new, creepy monster? And do you guys think that Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor should keep the Eleventh's (Matt Smith) sonic, just as David Tennant’s Ten kept the one used by Christopher Eccleston’s Nine?

(via Doctor Who TV)