The Emperor did what?! SYFY WIRE reacts to The Rise of Skywalker

At last, the final installment of the Skywalker Saga is here! Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has arrived in theaters, and it may prove to be even more divisive than The Last Jedi. But strangely enough, The Rise of Skywalker’s critical and audience scores appear to be the inverse of The Last Jedi. It’s a hit with fans, but not so much with the critics.

**Spoiler Warning: There are spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker below, and in the video.**

Now that SYFY WIRE’s panel of Star Wars experts has had a chance to absorb The Rise of Skywalker, our first big question is this: who slept with the Emperor?! Because big daddy Palpatine has an unnamed son in the movie who looks like he was 30-ish about twenty years ago. That would likely put his conception after Palpatine’s face became a living nightmare in Revenge of the Sith. That’s one mystery that The Rise of Skywalker doesn’t even try to solve.

What the film does dive into is the sometimes controversial “Reylo” bond between Rey and Kylo Ren. Their story comes to a definitive end, and it even gives us more insight into who Ben Solo was. But did the story have to come at the expense of Rey and Finn’s connection? And what was Finn going to tell Rey?

After all is said and done, our SYFY WIRE Jedi council is ranking The Rise of Skywalker against the other eight Star Wars films. To see the outcome of that and much more, check out the entire video!