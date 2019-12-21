Latest Stories

Project Runway
Tag: Fangrrls
How genre is inspiring the Season 18 Project Runway competition
WWTY_Article_Image_TV_Characters_RV_V1
Tag: TV
The 10 best genre TV characters of 2019
SYFY WIRE Reacts To The Rise of Skywalker
Tag: Movies
The Emperor did what?! SYFY WIRE reacts to The Rise of Skywalker
Rey and Palpatine in Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker
Tag: Movies
The Rise of Skywalker finally reveals Rey's past. We have some strong feelings.

The Emperor Did What?! A Rise Of Skywalker Breakdown | SYFY WIRE

Tag: Movies
Tag: Videos
Tag: Features

The Emperor did what?! SYFY WIRE reacts to The Rise of Skywalker

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Dec 21, 2019

At last, the final installment of the Skywalker Saga is here! Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has arrived in theaters, and it may prove to be even more divisive than The Last Jedi. But strangely enough, The Rise of Skywalker’s critical and audience scores appear to be the inverse of The Last Jedi. It’s a hit with fans, but not so much with the critics.

**Spoiler Warning: There are spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker below, and in the video.**

More Original Video

Black Christmas
Why is Black Christmas rated PG-13 instead of R?
Brandon Routh Superman Returns Hero
Superman Returns! Brandon Routh takes on Crisis on Infinite Earths

Now that SYFY WIRE’s panel of Star Wars experts has had a chance to absorb The Rise of Skywalker, our first big question is this: who slept with the Emperor?! Because big daddy Palpatine has an unnamed son in the movie who looks like he was 30-ish about twenty years ago. That would likely put his conception after Palpatine’s face became a living nightmare in Revenge of the Sith. That’s one mystery that The Rise of Skywalker doesn’t even try to solve.

What the film does dive into is the sometimes controversial “Reylo” bond between Rey and Kylo Ren. Their story comes to a definitive end, and it even gives us more insight into who Ben Solo was. But did the story have to come at the expense of Rey and Finn’s connection? And what was Finn going to tell Rey?

After all is said and done, our SYFY WIRE Jedi council is ranking The Rise of Skywalker against the other eight Star Wars films. To see the outcome of that and much more, check out the entire video!

Tag: Movies
Tag: Videos
Tag: Features
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker
Tag: Star Wars

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker