The Endgame for X-Men and gambling on Jon Snow: The week's craziest fan theories

The point of this column has not been to dunk on bad fan theories (although that happens), it's been to critique specious theories in service of media literacy and to point out bad practices when news websites unscrupulously aggregate these rumors and theories. Pajiba's Senior Editor Seth Freilich wrote a post that was an excellent example of how fan theory "reporting" often goes so wrong, and why it's important to be careful with what you read and what you believe.

In the post, Freilich explains that he works another job at Atom Tickets, and that part of that job involves writing up synopses for upcoming movies that the company sells tickets to. Freilich recounted how the synopsis for Avengers: Endgame that Atom Tickets wrote up included the line "Avengers: Endgame will rewrite the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it."

Fan theorists posited that this was a hint that the film would literally rewrite or reboot the MCU in some way, perhaps with an alternate or fresh timeline. However, as Freilich notes, Disney did not write this synopsis, and the folks at Atom Tickets didn't have any sort of insider information. It's just third-party marketing copy.

However, for many news sites, it was also content. Comicbook.com wrote up the story, though Freilich praised the site for acknowledging that it was possible the blurb did not come from Disney, and for adding an update to the story once Atom Tickets confirmed the synopsis came from them. Freilich is perhaps being a little kinder to Comicbook.com than I would've been — if the synopsis' origin was so unclear to begin with, was it really responsible to write a post about it? Because, even if Comicbook.com took appropriate steps to place the theory in context and cast a somewhat reasonable amount of doubt onto it, the post started a fire.

"I've seen dozens more pieces all citing the Atom movie summary and this same theory. Some note skepticism, some don't," Freilich writes, explaining that these secondhand aggregations pushed this theory without even bothering to look into its veracity.

"Few cite [the Comicbook.com author] and none cite his update," he writes. "Because then there'd be no piece for them to post at all, no clicks for them to get. Because it's now a disproven theory, a nothing story. I'm not linking to any of them because they're trash pieces seeking trash clicks.

"We all know that we've got to be ever skeptical when it comes to reading s*** online," Freilich continues. "But it's rare to be able to see the true origins of a stupid internet rumor, so I thought I'd pull back the curtain. As always, trust no one."

Amen.