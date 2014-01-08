Latest Stories

StarTrekTheNextGeneration_crew_full.jpg

The enduring legacy of the Star Trek: TNG writers' room

Contributed by
don.jpg
Don Kaye
Jan 8, 2014

While the original Star Trek was known (especially in its first two seasons) for employing name-brand sci-fi writers to develop stories and write scripts -- luminaries like Harlan Ellison, Theodore Sturgeon, Robert Bloch and Norman Spinrad, among others -- Star Trek: The Next Generation went with a mix of veteran TV writers and young unknowns. What's amazing is that a number of those unknowns, after either writing or producing ST: TNG for years, went on to create many other acclaimed and beloved sci-fi and supernatural TV shows. 

This is the enduring legacy of the Star Trek: The Next Generation writers' room -- all the fantastic genre entertainment that emerged in its wake.

Battlestar Galactica
Ronald D. Moore: Moore landed his spot on the ST: TNG writing staff in 1989 and ended up a producer...
Terra Nova
Brannon Braga: With ST: TNG, Star Trek: Voyager and Enterprise all on his resume, Braga reportedly ...
The 4400
Rene Echevarria: After submitting his first script to ST: TNG as a non-professional, Echevarria ...
The Dead Zone
Michael Piller: The late Piller died too young in 2005 at the age of 57. Already somewhat of a TV ...
Haven
Shawn Piller: After contributing one story to ST: TNG and helping his dad Michael create and...
Grimm
Naren Shankar: After writing a number of segments for TNG, DS9 and Voyager, Shankar went to ...
Farscape
Richard Manning: Manning wrote the teleplay or story for just eight TNG episodes, but his name is ...
Sliders
Tracy Torme: His lasting contribution to ST: TNG was the classic episode "The Big Goodbye," and ...
Batman Beyond
Hilary Bader: Also taken way too early in 2002 at the age of 50, Bader wrote just a handful of ST: ...
Alphas
Ira Steven Behr: Having served as a producer during season 3 of ST: TNG, Behr returned to the Trek ...
Andromeda
Robert Hewitt Wolfe: Wolfe logged time on ST: TNG and DS9 -- writing or co-writing more than 30 ...
Lost Girl
Grant Rosenberg: Rosenberg wrote just one ST: TNG installment ("New Ground") but has fashioned an ...
Tag: Star Trek: The Next Generation

