The enduring legacy of the Star Trek: TNG writers' room

While the original Star Trek was known (especially in its first two seasons) for employing name-brand sci-fi writers to develop stories and write scripts -- luminaries like Harlan Ellison, Theodore Sturgeon, Robert Bloch and Norman Spinrad, among others -- Star Trek: The Next Generation went with a mix of veteran TV writers and young unknowns. What's amazing is that a number of those unknowns, after either writing or producing ST: TNG for years, went on to create many other acclaimed and beloved sci-fi and supernatural TV shows.

This is the enduring legacy of the Star Trek: The Next Generation writers' room -- all the fantastic genre entertainment that emerged in its wake.