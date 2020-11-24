The Expanse is go for one last launch! Rocinante and crew cleared for Season 6 finale

So Belter-boosters, do you want the good news first or the bad? Since we’re optimists around here, let’s start with Amazon’s exciting announcement today that The Expanse, one of TV’s premiere sci-fi shows, has been cleared for takeoff on a sixth season. The bad: well, Season 6 will officially be its last (at least from Amazon).

Via a press release, the news comes just a few weeks ahead of the hotly anticipated Season 5 debut in mid-December. Deadline “hears” that shooting for the final season of the Hugo Award-winning series based on the James S.A. Corey novels and novellas will begin shooting the final season on Jan 20, pandemic permitting.

Most of the series regulars including Steven Strait (“Holden”) and showrunner Naren Shankar are officially set to return. Alas, original cast member Cas Anvar will no longer be piloting the Rocinante as he won’t be appearing in the final season, presumably because, as Deadline notes, he “faced a slew of sexual misconduct allegations this past summer.”

Season 5 of the popular show launches Dec. 16 on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

MORE TO COME...

