The ninth and last book in The Expanse series finally has a title (and a cover too!)

The wait for the next book in The Expanse series just got a little easier — or perhaps, a little harder.

Authors Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, better known as their shared pseudonym James S. A. Corey, revealed the title and cover of the ninth and final book in the bestselling science fiction series during a virtual announcement today.

The novel will be titled Leviathan Falls, in what is probably a nod to the book that kicked off the Hugo Award-winning series, Leviathan Wakes. However, despite having a name and a cover (below) — designed by artist Daniel Dociu, with art direction from Lauren Panepinto — the book still doesn't have a specific release date as of yet. But during the event, both authors did say it would come out sometime next year.

And for anyone sad the series is wrapping up soon, the authors did note that there will be a novella coming out after this book, as well as a possible collection of almost all of the short stories and novellas that have been released over the years. The only one that won't be featured is the one that is exclusive to the RPG based on the series.

The Expanse is set in a future where humans have colonized most of the solar system thanks to technology created by a long-dead alien race. The books follow the story of a few different characters, including the crew of a spaceship called the Rocinante, a representative from U.N.-governed Earth, as well as members of other ships, colonizers of Mars, and a few civilians living in the asteroid belt known as "Belters."

Since the release of Leviathan Wakes in 2011, The Expanse has been adapted into a TV series of the same name, initially by SYFY, with each season thus far adapting one book of the series. The fourth season of the show, which was released on Amazon Prime in 2019, adapted the fourth book in the series, Cibola Burn.

The Expanse was renewed for a fifth season. It has yet to receive a release date, though it wrapped filming before the global coronavirus pandemic forced filming to shut down worldwide earlier this year.

