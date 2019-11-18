The Expanse: Season 4 trailer heads beyond the Ring Gate for dangers of New Terra

It's time to blast off with Amazon because the Season 4 trailer for The Expanse is here, and it doesn't skimp on delivering new footage alongside the the out-of-this-world stuff we glimpsed at New York Comic Con back in October.

Dispatched on a U.N. mission beyond the Ring Gate, the crew of the Rocinante lands on New Terra, only to face the awakening of the planet's dangerous alien artifacts. We also get to meet some new faces like Burn Gorman's RCE officer, Adolphus Murtry. Like it was with his Game of Thrones character, we don't trust him one bit.

"One person's bad guy is another person's good guy," Gorman told us at NYCC. "I don't like to think of this character... as a villain. I see him as a very driven individual."

But don't worry, all of your favorites are coming back, too. For example, even Thomas Jane's Josephus Miller shows up in the trailer as well.

Check it out below:

Video of The Expanse Season 4 - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Steven Strait (James Holden), Dominique Tipper (Naomi Nagata), Wes Chatham (Amos Burton), Cas Anvar (Alex Kamal), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Chrisjen Avasarala), Frankie Adams (Bobbie Draper), Cara Gee (Camina Drummer), and David Strathairn (Kales Ashford) co-star.

Here's the new Season 4 poster as well:

Credit: Amazon

If you need a quick refresher on the series up to this point, director Kevin Smith is here to help in a nearly 15-minute recap of the first three seasons.

Video of Kevin Smith Explains The Expanse | Prime Video

Season 4 of The Expanse premieres on Amazon Prime Friday, Dec. 13. A fifth season is already in development.