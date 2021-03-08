The Falcon and the Winter Soldier posters showcase Zemo's costume, Bucky's snazzy new arm

On your left! Marvel Studios just dropped some fresh character posters for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ahead of the series premiere next week, showcasing the returning big bad and key heroes (plus a shiny new arm).

Behold Zemo (Daniel Brühl) in his full, comics-accurate costume and marvel (get it?) at Bucky Barnes' snazzy new black and gold arm presumably made of some super-shiny Wakandan vibranium. Set immediately after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the show will focus on a team-up between Bucky (Sebastian Stan) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as they work with Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) to take down Zemo, who's out of prison and back on his deadly crusade to rid the world of superheroes.

All the while, Sam prepares to step into the role of Captain America after Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) bequeathed the iconic shield to him. That's easier said than done because the U.S. government has already cooked up its own version of Cap with 11 secret herbs and spices: the U.S. Agent (played by Wyatt Russell). Per the latest press release, the Malcolm Spellman-created project will answer such pressing MCU questions as: "How did Sam become Falcon?"; "When was Bucky’s mind healed?"; and "What drove Sharon underground?"

Check out the posters below:

Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+

Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+

Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+

Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+

“Suddenly, what had been a classic passing of the torch from one hero to another at the end of Endgame became an opening up of our potential to tell an entire story about that," Kevin Feige recently said of Wilson taking up the mantle of Captain America like the character does in the comics. "What does it really mean for somebody to step into those shoes, and not just somebody but a Black man in the present day?"

"After watching [WandaVision] you have a much richer and deeper relationship with Vision and Wanda now," Mackie said during a recent guest spot on Hot Ones, while voicing his excitement over getting to flesh out supporting characters. "Whereas before, I would have maybe one or two nuggets per movie [because] the movie was focused on the heavy hitters — the Iron Mans, the Captain Americas. So now, I get more playtime and you get to learn more about me ... The problem is every movie has to be bigger than the one before it. Every movie has to be more outrageous, more extreme, so I find it hard to capture the reality of the story or stay true to the comic book. I don't think the problem is the characters or the story, I think it's just, 'How do you evolve these movies to where you don't see the same thing over and over?'"

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier arrives on Disney+ next Friday, March 19.