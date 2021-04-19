The Flash director Andy Muschietti celebrates start of production with title card reveal

The Flash is one of the longest-developing projects on the DC Films slate at this point. We've been hearing about it in some form since the immediate aftermath of Man of Steel, and with the arrival of IT director Andy Muschietti on the project, it seemed like we might finally get some traction on the speedster's solo movie debut after years of false starts and new scripts.

Now, The Flash is in production at last, and Muschietti is celebrating with a little teaser.

The filmmaker, who confirmed in the summer of 2019 that he would be taking on the story of the Fastest Man Alive, revealed the title card for The Flash on his Instagram Monday with the caption "Here we go!!! THE FLASH Day 1." The title card itself is nothing surprising, though it is a very cool look at the film's logo set against the backdrop of what looks like Flash's suit material. But when you consider what Muschietti's post represents — actual footage being shot for a movie that many fans had started to assume would always be in development hell — this is a day for super speed celebration, indeed.

Though it's been through several screenwriters and directors at this point, The Flash film seems to have finally settled on a version of its story that will stick thanks to Muschietti and writer Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey). We still expect the film to draw at least somewhat on the comics storyline Flashpoint, in which Barry Allen alters the fabric of the universe by traveling back in time to stop his mother's murder.

That story dealt with a certain degree of multiversal exploration, but under Muschietti the film has taken on even more of a multiverse flavor with the inclusion of Michael Keaton (as confirmed today by Keaton's talent agency ICM Partners, via The Wrap) and reportedly Ben Affleck both reprising their respective versions of Bruce Wayne. Kiersey Clemons, who portrayed Iris West in Zack Snyder's restored cut of Justice League on HBO Max, is also set to reprise her role in the Flash film.

The Flash, starring Ezra Miller in the title role, is set to hit theaters November 4, 2022.