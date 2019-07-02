The Flash film back on track, eyeing IT director and Birds of Prey writer

The DCEU’s long-coming Flash movie is still apparently on its way — and with a few new exciting voices hoping to breathe life into the Fastest Man Alive. After being mired in uncertainty and with multiple scripts floating around, the project has dropped those trying to bring it to the screen in favor of some exciting new creatives. But don’t worry, Ezra Miller is still set to star ... it just might be a while before he suits up again.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Flash has courted the guy who managed to make Stephen King’s It into a blockbuster pair of films: Andy Muschietti.

Muschietti would replace previously picked writer/directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, who reportedly departed voluntarily, and direct from a script by rising star Christina Hodson. Hodson recently made a splash with her Bumblebee screenplay and has been writing Birds of Prey for the DCEU, so she’s got to be a familiar face for those at Warner Bros.

Miller, still on board, may not be performing his own script anymore, but at least the movie now seems like it has a real chance to make it to the screen. Since fans haven’t seen Miller as the Flash since Justice League and he kept butting heads over tone with his writer/directors, it seemed to be beyond the point of no return. However, with these two big creative names joining the team — and a new goal of being in prep by January 2020 — the project looks like it may have been electrically reanimated like Frankenstein’s monster. And if you're around the Flash, you can't help but be energized by a little superhero static.

What do you think of the picks? Are you still excited to see The Flash, even if it won’t be until 2021?