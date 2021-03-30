'The Flash' family getting bigger this season with Jordan Fisher to play Bart Allen

Things are about to get a lot more Impulse-ive on The Flash as Barry Allen and Iris West get a visit from another one of their future family members later this season. Only this time, it's their son Bart.

Jordan Fisher (To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You) will be joining the cast as the recurring character, who also goes by the moniker "Impulse" in the comics. (Though it remains to be seen if he'll take on that title as assigned by either Cisco or himself.)

Per the report via Variety, Team Flash's latest addition is said to be "the fastest teenager on the planet." As a result, it looks like Barry and Iris will have to deal with their future son's (or possibly grandson, depending on how they adapt the story, as he's a grandchild in the comics) "wildly impulsive behavior" as they try and teach him patience on top of everything else they have to deal with in Central City as they go up against the biggest threat they've ever faced — not unlike another heroic couple over in Smallville.

Fisher's Bart Allen will make his debut on the series in its 150th episode, which will be the 17th of this current seventh season.

Of course, this isn't the first time a future Flash relative has arrived in the present day. Season 5 saw the duo visited by their future daughter Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) as she helped them tackle another villainous problem, and later, played a key role in the show's 100th episode.

The Flash zooms onto The CW on Tuesdays at 8 pm ET/CT.