Barry Allen gets an upgrade as The CW unveils The Flash’s new suit (with golden boots!) at DC Fandome

Viewers of DC FanDome on Saturday were the first to see the newly designed suit for The Flash. During the event, The Flash star Candice Patton unveiled the first official look at the new costume, which features a refreshed center crest and wings, plus a pair of comic-style gold boots.

Though Barry Allen’s suit has seen upgrades each season, this is the first time the speedster’s iconic gold boots from the DC Comics have materialized for the long-running superhero series.

Check it out below:

DC Fandome/The CW

During the unveiling, Flash star Grant Gustin described his new fancy footwear as “the final element that’s been missing. I’ve loved all the versions of The Flash suit we’ve had on the show, but the suit we have now is the closest to the many iterations you see in the comic books — with the exception of those gold boots, and I’ve always felt that those boots would be the nice final touch.”

Barry's suit has gone through plenty of changes throughout the years, with the design team introducing different elements each season with minor tweaks and upgrades along the way. But the boots might easily be the biggest shake-up yet.

News of the suit upgrade comes hot off the heels of Season 1 vet Rick Cosnett confirming that he would be returning to the series to reprise his role of Eddie Thawne. We also recently got a first look at Season 8’s big bad, Despero, played by Doctor Who alum Tony Curran.

Season 8 of The Flash kicks off with the five-part “Armageddon” event Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 8 p.m. on The CW.

Check out the DC FanDome live stream below: