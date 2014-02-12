The Force was with New York Fashion Week thanks to Rodarte's Star Wars gowns

George Lucas -- bespectacled beard-haver and rocker of lumberjack chic -- is also, evidently, a real tastemaker.

Now, when you and I think of Star Wars, high fashion may not be the first thing that springs to mind, but that doesn't mean no one could ever make something haute couture while hopped up on midi-chlorians. And that seems to be what happened at New York Fashion Week this year, when Rodarte debuted some looks that the Jedi Council would approve of.

Sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy cited Yoda, Luke Skywalker, C-3PO and the Death Star as their muses when these print gowns debuted. Apparently there's some precedent for this, since Lucas has been known to go to Rodarte's fashion shows in the past. The pair explained themselves thusly:

"We couldn't have done a collection like this and not included Star Wars," Kate Mulleavy, said, explaining that the film was an obsession of hers and her sister's growing up. "Those films represent for us a time when anything was possible." Laura Mulleavy added, "And it's so rare that you can use a film still as artwork and have it look like a painting. It's so beautiful."

The concept of Star Wars fashion isn't all that weird, when you think about it. Geeks have been wearing T-shirts with Yoda's face emblazoned on them for decades. This is just the high-end version.

