Cross-sections of various micrometeorites show different grain and mineral structures. Credit: Wikipedia / S. Taylor / Shaw Street
Can you really find micrometeorites in your gutter? Well…
Kevin Feige
Kevin Feige teases MCU future for The Mandarin and more in Reddit AMA
Picard Star Trek The Next Generation
WIRE Buzz: Star Trek: Picard officially titled; Miracle Workers medievally renewed for Season 2
Game of Thrones Lena Headey Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Lannister lovers Lena Headey and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau bid farewell to Game of Thrones
swr1.jpg

The Force was with New York Fashion Week thanks to Rodarte's Star Wars gowns

Contributed by
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Feb 12, 2014

George Lucas -- bespectacled beard-haver and rocker of lumberjack chic -- is also, evidently, a real tastemaker.

Now, when you and I think of Star Wars, high fashion may not be the first thing that springs to mind, but that doesn't mean no one could ever make something haute couture while hopped up on midi-chlorians. And that seems to be what happened at New York Fashion Week this year, when Rodarte debuted some looks that the Jedi Council would approve of.

Sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy cited Yoda, Luke Skywalker, C-3PO and the Death Star as their muses when these print gowns debuted. Apparently there's some precedent for this, since Lucas has been known to go to Rodarte's fashion shows in the past. The pair explained themselves thusly:

"We couldn't have done a collection like this and not included Star Wars," Kate Mulleavy, said, explaining that the film was an obsession of hers and her sister's growing up. "Those films represent for us a time when anything was possible." Laura Mulleavy added, "And it's so rare that you can use a film still as artwork and have it look like a painting. It's so beautiful."

The concept of Star Wars fashion isn't all that weird, when you think about it. Geeks have been wearing T-shirts with Yoda's face emblazoned on them for decades. This is just the high-end version.

(via Gothamist and The Los Angeles Times)

swr2.jpg
swr3_0.jpg
swr4.jpg
swr5.jpg
swr6.jpg
swr8.jpg
swr7.jpg
