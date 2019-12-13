The Game Awards' biggest winners: Microsoft, Death Stranding, Disco Elysium and Sekiro

The sixth annual Game Awards hosted by Geoff Keighley wrapped up in Los Angeles on Thursday, and wow it did not disappoint... well, as long long as your favorites won. The ceremony celebrates the best in video games from the previous year and, of course, brings a slew of new trailers and premieres for the year ahead. Below we've compiled the biggest winners from this year's awards.

Okay, so technically Microsoft wasn't an official award winner, but they definitely won the news of the night. While we've known the company has been working on a replacement counsel for the Xbox One for a while, all we've really had to work with is the codename: Project Scarlett. Well, guess what folks, we've moved beyond codename territory. Meet thel Xbox Series X.

Here's the official trailer reveal:

Video of Xbox Series X - World Premiere - 4K trailer Xbox on YouTube

Xbox Series X will be available Holiday 2020.

Now, when it comes to the awards themselves, some of the winners of the night include Capcom's Devil May Cry 5 for Best Action Game; Respawn Entertainment's Apex Legends, which won for Best Multiplayer Game; and Fortnite for Best Ongoing Game. The enduring success of Apex and Fortnite continues to prove the dominance of the battle royale genre, which doesn't show any signs of slowing down.

The open world role playing game, Disco Elysium from publisher ZA/UM pulled off a bit of an upset early when it won over Death Stranding for Best Narrative. Disco Elysium won a total of four awards including Best Role Playing Game, and Best Independent Game.

But Kojima Production's action game Death Stranding was still a massive winner throughout the evening, nabbing multiple awards including ones for Best Performance, Best Score, Best Narrative, and Best Game Direction. The cinematic and experimental game features the essential Kojima weirdness we all know and love, along with an all-star cast of actors and voice-over artists like Norman Reedus, Guillermo del Toro, and Mads Mikkelsen. Word is that Hideo Kojima is already back at work on another game. Does he ever stop?

The evening's top honors, the big cheese, the... okay we'll just get to the point... The Game of the Year award went to the creators of the massively gory action-adventure game Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Video game director Hidetaka Miyazak accepted the award on behalf of his team and developer From Software and publisher Activision.

Congratulations to all the big winners throughout the evening. While we didn't get our Breath of the Wild 2 trailer, we did get to celebrate an amazing year in video games and the community of creators who help bring these worlds to life. If 2019 was this good, we honestly can't wait to see what 2020 has in store.

For full list at all the winners and nominees head over to the official The Game Awards website.