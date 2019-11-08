WIRE Buzz: The Good Place lands afterlife aftershow; Halo enters production; more

The Good Place is moving on to its afterlife, as the NBC show all about what happens when we die meets its mortal end after four seasons. Fans shouldn't fret, however, because not only is the thoughtful comedy getting an extra-long ending — it's getting its own aftershow.

The Wrap reports that The Good Place's series finale and aftershow will take up a 90-minute block, though no word on how much of that is show and how much of that is the post-show discussion with cast, creator, and host Seth Meyers. Sorry, Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead — aftershows are for everything now.

Creator/writer Mike Schur will be joined by Team Cockroach (Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto, D'Arcy Carden, and Ted Danson) alongside, what fans can only hope is a large representation of the hilarious show's many guest stars.

The series finale of The Good Place airs on Jan. 30.

Next, Showtime's Halo adaptation is finally happening. For real. They're really making a Halo show for actual TV (sorry Nightfall and Forward Unto Dawn).

As the official Twitter account for the show, which is getting nine episodes in its first season from co-showrunners Kyle Killen and Steve Kane, announced today, Halo is entering production now that the cast is fully assembled:

The show — which stars Pablo Schrieber as Xbox legend himself, Master Chief, Natascha McElhone, Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Bentley Kalu, Natasha Culzac, and Kate Kennedy — added three more stars today, according to Variety.

Danny Sapani, Olive Gray, and Charlie Murphy all joined the video game adaptation as two important characters from the series and one unknown element. Sapani and Gray play notable military father and daughter, Jacob and Miranda Keyes, while Murphy takes on Makee, a human raised and indoctrinated by the alien enemy Covenant.

Halo's production means it's on track for a planned premiere in early 2021.

Finally, a post-apocalyptic Arctic just got a bit warmer. The George Clooney-directed and -starring adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s novel Good Morning, Midnight has added recent genre favorite Demian Bichir to its star-studded cast.

According to Deadline, Bichir's role is still secretive in the story about aliens, Aether spacecraft, Arctic temperature, and Augustine — a scientist in the frigid land who, after a discovery, desperately attempts to contact an astronaut aboard the Aether.

While Clooney plays Augustine, it's still unclear who'll be playing the astronaut — and who Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, and Kyle Chandler will portray. Perhaps Bichir, who has stood out in recent horror like The Grudge and The Nun has had enough practice to face off with a creature this time around. Anyone else see familiar aspects of The Thing?

Production on Good Morning, Midnight is currently ongoing, from Mark L. Smith's script, though no word on when it will be released to its streaming service home on Netflix.