The Good Place cast says goodbye to the show

On Thursday, September 26, The Good Place will kick off its fourth and final season on NBC. It's one of the few philosophical comedy fantasy series to ever grace television, and it's truly a unique creation by Michael Schur. Recently, SYFY WIRE caught up with The Good Place stars Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, D'Arcy Carden, and Ted Danson as they shared their thoughts about the show. And while they know this is the end of the road for the series, they're not quite ready to say goodbye to The Good Place.

"I drew life lessons from it," said Bell. "I learned about philosophy. I met some of my dearest friends and it's a really proud feeling to be a part of it... It's a lesson for all of us, and every time I read these episodes I take a little life lesson away. We all have people around us and yet we’re looking over all of our friends' shoulders wondering where our perfect friend is. And it's just a lesson to look right in front of you. Because maybe your friend isn't the one who needs to grow. Maybe it's you."

"I want people to take in and really remember the evolution of this group of people together," added Harper. "I think that giving themselves over to improving each other and leaning on each other."

Carden and Danson both praised the writing by Schur and the creative team. However, Carden also had to point out the way that Danson sets the tone for the rest of the cast.

