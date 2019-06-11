The Good Place creator hints at new (old) characters in Season 4

With the final season of The Good Place upon us, the powers that be have dropped a huge hint, and son of a bench it’s a big one.

Entertainment Weekly sat down with the almighty show’s creator, Mike Schur, to discuss the new characters that Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani, Michael, Jason, and Janet — aka Team Cockroach — have to coach in their final attempt to avoid eternal damnation and get to the real Good Place.

**SPOILER WARNING: Spoilers below for Season 4 of The Good Place!**

“We’ve had a lot of wonderful guest stars, like Jason Manztoukas playing Derek or Maribeth Monroe playing Mindy St. Clair,” Schur told EW. “There are people in the world who pop up and then they come back and they come back. But this year, there are new additions to the world who are fairly permanent — at least for the initial status quo. That was a new thing for us. We’d never really had characters besides the main six who we were juggling week to week, and now we have a bunch of new ones. So that’s the biggest change about this season.”

The new characters were actually introduced in the last episode of Season 3. Tahani (Jameela Jamil) has to contend with the gossip columnist, John (Brandon Scott Jones), who haunted her in the past. William Jackson Harper’s indecisive Chidi willingly erased his memory, causing him to forget his one true love, Eleanor (Kristen Bell), so that he could properly coach his ex-girlfriend, Simone (Kirby Howell-Baptiste).

Indeed, the stakes are high for everyone, especially Ted Danson's character, Michael. If this idea tanks, it’s retirement for him, and, we don’t mean the good kind of retirement in Florida or Arizona.

Here’s where perhaps the big spoiler comes in, so seriously, divert your forking eyes if you want to remain surprised.

When asked for a one-word Season 4 hint, Schur replied: "Vicky." Yes. The same shirty demon (Tiya Sircar) that posed as Chidi’s real soulmate and “the real Eleanor,” and tried to thwart Michael’s original Good Place plans.

Now is a good time to get caught up and re-watch all the episodes, because the final season of The Good Place begins this fall.

