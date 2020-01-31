The Good Place finale takes the internet to a transcendent plane of existence

After four seasons and a forkload of euphemisms for swear words, Team Cockroach — comprised of Kristen Bell’s Eleanor Shellstrop, William Jackson Harper’s Chidi Anagonye, Jameela Jamil’s Tahani Al-Jamil, and Manny Jacinto’s Jason Mendoza (supplemented by D'Arcy Carden’s Janet and Ted Danson’s Michael) — have finished out their existential, post-death journey. NBC’s The Good Place, one of TV’s most thoughtful, strange, and fantastical comedies, ended its run last night with the finale episode "Whenever You're Ready.” And it rocked the internet to its core.

In an ending that Vanity Fair called “perfect” and Rolling Stone hailed as “truly lovely,” The Good Place put forth a character-centric episode that gave everyone that needed it closure and left doors open — as long as selflessness was at the center of these decisions. It was even better than the official episode synopsis of “Various conversations occur between various groups of people.” No wonder fans got weepy before the big afterlife aftershow that aired post-finale.

The reactions below may contain some slight spoilers, but will mostly include cathartic reminders that, yes, everyone shed a few well-earned tears over the course of last night’s finale.

Take a look:

Oh, and best of all Carrie Coon (name dropped in the finale for her work on the similarly-themed The Leftovers), reached out to show creator Michael Schur on Twitter — which he called a “career highlight.”

Maybe we are in The Good Place after all.