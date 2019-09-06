Latest Stories

The Good Place "A Girl From Arizona"
Everything is Fine: The Good Place offers first look at last season

Contributed by
James Comtois
Sep 6, 2019

Holy forking shirtballs, the final season of The Good Place is indeed upon us! The final episode has been filmed, and NBC has given fans a first look at the last season of the cult hit show. 

“Our writers and creator have decided that this is where the story ends,” Good Place star Kristen Bell explains. 

And although Bell’s co-star Jameela Jamil admits to being “forking furious” that the series is ending, she does admit that “the journey feels complete.”

Granted, NBC is wisely keeping specifics and details under wraps at the moment — although we do learn a profound secret about the universe from a baby elephant out of pure light. 

Last time we saw the gang, they realized that humans were being unfairly judged and heavily weighted towards going to the Bad Place. So, they decided to “start the neighborhood all over again to prove that humans are capable of getting better,” Ted Danson explains. 

They bring in four new test humans, but the Bad Place gets to pick them. And one of said test humans? Chidi’s ex-girlfriend on earth. Those motherforkers! This means that Eleanor (Bell), who’s now posing as the architect of the neighborhood, has to wipe Chidi’s (William Jackson Harper) memory, which includes him falling in love with Eleanor. Otherwise, the experiment will be ruined. 

So, Chidi’s mind is wiped, and Season 3 ends with him believing he’s meeting Eleanor for the first time. 

Check out the video — which includes that mind-blowing secret from that baby elephant — below. 

 

NBC has also recently posted some promotional stills from Season 4’s premiere episode, “A Girl From Arizona (Part 1).” 

 

The fourth and final season of The Good Place premieres Thursday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. (8 p.m. CST) on NBC.

