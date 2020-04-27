Steven Spielberg wagers on a Goonies sequel as cast & crew reunite 35 years later

Hey you guys! Nearly four decades after The Goonies changed the face of pop culture forever, the grown-up cast and crew of the iconic '80s film reunited for a virtual gathering hosted by Frozen's Josh Gad. Nearly everyone involved with the movie (save for the late Anne Ramsey and John Matuszak) showed up to reminisce over the influential project about a group of young kids in Oregon who go treasure hunting.

Fond memories were shared and famous bits of dialogue recreated. Even executive producer Steven Spielberg (he also came up with the central story that led to the script written by Chris Columbus) made an appearance to talk about a possible sequel.

"Chris and [director Richard Donner] and I — and Lauren [Shuler Donner] — have had a lot of conversations about it. Every couple of years we come up with an idea, but then it doesn't hold water," the celebrated filmmaker said. "The problem is the bar that all of you raised on this genre...I don't think we've really successfully been able to find an idea that is better than The Goonies we all made in the '80s, so until we do, people are just gonna have look at this [reunion] a hundred times."

"How are you gonna find seven miserable kids like this again that are all new and fresh," added Donner, who was celebrating his 90th birthday during the virtual conference.

Watch the entire reunion below:

Video of The Goonies Are Back!! | Reunited Apart with Josh Gad

Other participants on the call were Josh Brolin (Brandon Walsh), Martha Plimpton (Stephanie Steinbrenner), Kerri Green (Andrea Carmichael), Jeff Cohen (Chunk), Sean Astin (Mikey Walsh), Jonathan Ke Huy Quan (Data), Corey Feldman (Clark Mouth Devereaux), Robert Davi (Jake Fratelli), Joe Pantoliano (Francis Fratelli), Columbus, and Cyndi Lauper.

Lauper, who performed the picture's hit single ("The Goonies 'R' Good Enough") revealed that "everybody" visited the set, referring to big-name celebrities like Clint Eastwood.

"Clint came on the set and he watched for about 15 minutes. He [then] came over to me [and] said, 'Did you ever think about going back to acting?'" Donner recalled.

Per Davi, Harrison Ford (by that point, he'd already made the first two Indiana Jones movies with Spielberg) was another A-list guest.

The film will celebrate its actual 35th birthday on Tuesday, July 7. Get your Baby Ruths ready.

Credit: Josh Gad/YouTube