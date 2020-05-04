Latest Stories

Credit: Richie Knapp/SYFY
SYFY sets June premiere & drops first trailer for nerd throwdown series 'The Great Debate'

Josh Weiss
May 4, 2020
Who'd be a worse boss: Darth Vader or the Joker? What's the best movie snack? Would Super Mario make a good therapist? All of these nerdy questions (and more!) will be answered on SYFY's The Great Debate, a new half-hour series coming this June to the network's late-night docket of programming.

The show was inspired by SYFY WIRE's hit "Great Debate" live panels hosted at comic cons across the country the past few years.

In the first trailer for the highly anticipated show, host Baron Vaughn (Mystery Science Theatre 3000) welcomes a star-studded slate of pop culture-loving/creating actors and comedians (including Orlando Jones, Mayim Bialik, Aisha Tyler, Adam Savage, Reggie Watts, and the cast of Critical Role) to discuss and argue over the most pressing genre topics in all of the multiverse.

Personally, we want to know how to the group reacts to the following dilemma presented by Jonah Ray: "What's cuter: Baby Yoda or a Baby Miyagi?"

Watch the trailer now:

After all panelist arguments are presented, Vaughn will hand down a definitive verdict alongside his wisecracking droid sidekick, DB-8. Only the strongest geeks will reign supreme and right now, Mr. Savage is ahead of the pack with his hilarious hypothesis that the concept of zombies stems from our desire to off our neighbors. Myth busted.

The show's other guests will also include: Brian Posehn, Steelo Brim, Colton Dunn, Open Mike Eagle, Dani Fernandez, Maude Garrett, Brea Grant, Akilah Hughes, Matt Kirshen, Lauren Lapkus, Mike Lawrence, Yassir Lester, Amber Nash, Ify Nwadiwe, and Janet Varney.

Executive-produced and showrun by T.J. Chambers, The Great Debate premieres on SYFY on Thursday, June 18, at 11 p.m. EST. Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher are executive-producing as well.

Let the nerd games begin!

