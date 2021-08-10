'The Green Knight' set for one-night only streaming debut, in case you don't want to go to the theater

David Lowery's The Green Knight is one of the most acclaimed films of the year, and for the moment the only way you can see it is to buy a ticket and sit down in a theater. But next week, for one night only, A24 is changing that.

The studio behind The Green Knight, as well as other recent genre hits like The Witch and Midsommar, announced Tuesday that it will offer an in-home streaming option for the film on August 18, with tickets going for $20 on the A24 Screening Room website. As COVID-19 cases rise amid the delta variant wave, the streaming tickets offer a viewing option for fans who've been eager to see the film, but concerned about the safety of public gatherings at the moment.

Starring Dev Patel as the legendary Arthurian figure Gawain, The Green Knight follows the young man as he engages in a deadly game with the title figure, a mythic green man who emerges at King Arthur's court and offers a challenge. What follows is a quest into the unknown, as Gawain must confront both the Green Knight himself and his own sense of destiny.

The Green Knight was originally one of the most-anticipated new genre films of 2020, and was meant to have its world premiere at the SXSW festival in March of last year. Then the pandemic descended on the United States, and the film was postponed to its eventual release date in July of this year. After it was finally released, The Green Knight quickly earned acclaim as one of the best films of the year, but rising case counts across the country also meant that moviegoers were perhaps once again less inclined to go out and buy tickets.

Now you've got one chance (in the U.S. only for the moment, sadly) to watch the film from the comfort of your own home.

For more information about The Green Knight in-home screening, including compatible devices, head over to the A24 Screening Room site.