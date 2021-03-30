The Handmaid’s Tale: June embraces being Gilead’s ‘Public Enemy #1’ in new Season 4 trailer

Today’s Trailerpalooza at SYFY WIRE, with The Bad Batch, Rick and Morty, and more, but Hulu may have just saved the best preview for last (or at least last for now) with this thrilling new The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 trailer.

With June (Elisabeth Moss) nowhere near ready to back down, she’s taking the fight back to Gilead, and she’s apparently there to keep her vengeful word. “I made a promise to hurt them, the way we hurt,” she rebelliously tells Janine (Madeline Brewer), and June is the type of badass who keeps her promises.

Check out the tense new trailer below….

Video of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Official Trailer

Hulu also released a new poster as well as a Season 4 synopsis, which finds June striking back against Gilead — the terrifyingly totalitarian government efficiently torturing people in what used to be the United States — from within, as “a fierce rebel leader.” Of course, that brings on all new “unexpected” risks and “dangerous” new challenges. Alas, like many a good rebel leader of yore, “her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.”

(Credit: Hulu)

As you can see in the trailer, relationships, cherished or otherwise, are certainly getting testy with the likes of Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), Serena Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski), Emily Malek (Alexis Bledel), Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd), Luke Bankole (O-T Fagbenle), Joseph Lawrence (Bradley Whitford), and Nick Blaine (Max Minghella), who's personal quest to find June seems to have worked out by the end of the location-hopping trailer, though freedom perhaps hasn't.

As executive producer Warren Littlefield explained at last month's TCA preview, all those locations are part of the big, ambitious Season 4 plan: "We leave our central universe of the Boston area, and Nick (Max Minghella) is sent to Chicago. For Season 4, we have no home base. We burned it down. In Season 4, we’re nomadic and following June’s passion, drive and relentless pursuit for change. It's ironic in the year of COVID, it's also our most ambitious production year."

Change is coming, that much is certain, when The Handmaid's Tale debuts on April 28 on Hulu with three all new episodes.