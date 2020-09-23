'The Haunting of Bly Manor' welcomes us to a creepy home sweet home in full Netflix trailer

Netflix invites you to take out a spine-tingling mortgage in the official trailer for The Haunting of Bly Manor, the streamer's latest high-concept horror tale after Hill House.

The highly-anticipated second season in director/producer Mike Flanagan's horror anthology series takes inspiration from Henry James' 19th century novel, The Turn of the Screw. Set in 1980s England, the next round of episodes follows a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti), who is hired to look after the orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) of Henry Wingrave. Wingrave is played by Henry Thomas, who is just one of the alums to return from Season 1.

The two orphans reside at the grand estate of Bly Manor, which also boasts a chef, Owen (Rahul Kohli); groundskeeper, Jamie (Amelia Eve); and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller). As she settles into her new position, the nanny comes to realize that the house is hiding centuries of dark secrets that refuse to die.

Filled with creepy dolls, water-logged ghosts, nightmare-inducing masks, and a rather *cough cough* haunting cover of Mötley Crüe's "Home Sweet Home," the latest trailer is a scary good time. Take a look below:

Described as a "chilling gothic romance," Season 2 also features two more familiar faces from Hill House — Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Kate Siegel — and one newcomer, Tahirah Sharif. Flagan and Trevor Macy executive produce the show under their Intrepid Pictures banner, while EPs Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey represent Amblin Television.

"It’s not about doing a straight adaptation anymore – that’s already been done," Flanagan recently said at the virtual Fantastia Fest. He went on to joke: "We’d cover two episodes, and then we’d have eight episodes of filler. I need to make a 10-hour version of this."

The Haunting of Bly Manor moves into Netflix Friday, Oct. 9.