The Hunt: Blumhouse mixes Hostel and The Purge in first full trailer

It ain't duck season or rabbit season, doc. It's actually human hunting season in the first full trailer for Universal and Blumhouse's The Hunt, a movie that looks to be a cool mixture of The Purge, Hostel, and 2010's Predators. Of course, we'd be legally fined if we didn't mention 1932's The Most Dangerous Game, a pre-Hays Code film which follows a similar premise of using people when animals no longer fulfill the rush.

Directed by Craig Zobel (an HBO veteran of The Leftovers and Westworld), the film is all about a special business (run by I Am Mother's Hillary Swank) that kidnaps people — the most dangerous game of them all! — and drops them in an artificial hunting preserve where they are tracked and murdered by high-paying customers. Betty Gilpin (GLOW) plays Crystal, one of the hunted individuals who doesn't plan to go down without a fight aginst the depraved souls who want to turn her into a trophy that can be mounted above some rich a-hole's fireplace. In the very opening of the new trailer, Crystal proves her shrewd deduction skills as well as her ability to totally riggity riggity wreck those in on the twisted safari.

Watch the full trailer — which makes excellent use of Marshall Tucker Band's "Can't You See" — below:

Video of The Hunt - Official Trailer [HD]

Written by genre mavens Nick Cuse (Maniac) and Damon Lindelof (Watchmen), The Hunt's supporting cast includes: Emma Roberts, Glenn Howerton, Ike Barinholtz, Amy Madigan, Ethan Suplee, Macon Blair, J. C. MacKenzie, Wayne Duvall, Reed Birney, and Teri Wyble.

The Hunt begins in theaters everywhere Friday, Sep. 27. Aside from his major TV credits, Zobel is also known for helming Z for Zachariah, a post-apocalyptic character drama from 2015, which co-starred Chiwetel Ejiofor, Margot Robbie, and Chris Pine.