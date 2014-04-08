Latest Stories

cap-the-winter-solider-shield.png

The Internet uncovers the real star of Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Contributed by
lana.jpg
Krystal Clark
Apr 8, 2014

Spoilers below

Captain America: The Winter Soldier raked in more than $96 million its opening weekend. We assume most of you have seen the film, but if not, consider this a warning. We're about to acknowledge the film's runaway star. It's not Steve Rogers, the Winter Soldier or Black Widow. After leaving the theater, the words lingering on everyone's lips were: "Hail Hydra."

It's the salute that members of the Nazi-like organization chant in secret. Going into Captain America 2, you probably thought the Winter Soldier would steal the spotlight, but that honor went to Hydra. One of the film's biggest reveals was its poisonous presence inside of S.H.I.E.L.D. It seemed like most of the agency's top people, as well as a few politicians, were in on it.

It's left fans speculating about who else could be part of Hydra, with some hilarious results. Check out the gallery of images from this fast-growing meme below. They feature different characters that all have one thing in common: "Hail Hydra."

Hail-Hydra-1.png
Hail-Hydra-2.png
Hail-Hydra-12.png
Hail-Hydra-3.jpg
Hail-Hydra-4.png
Hail-Hydra-5.png
Hail-Hydra-6.png
Hail-Hydra-7.png
Hail-Hydra-8.png
Hail-Hydra-9.png
Hail-Hydra-10.png
Hail-Hydra-11.png
Hail-Hydra-13.png
Hail-Hydra-14.png
Hail-Hydra-15.png
Hail-Hydra-16.png
Hail-Hydra-17.png
Hail-Hydra-18.png
Tag: Captain America: The Winter Soldier

