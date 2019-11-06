Latest Stories

The Invisible Man is watching Elisabeth Moss in film's first images

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Nov 6, 2019

Fans can now get their first look at The Invisible Man! Well, kind of. He’s invisible after all, so the first images from writer/director Leigh Whannell’s take on the Universal monster center on the supernatural see-through scarer's costar, Elisabeth Moss. Moss plays Cecilia Kass, a woman stuck in an abusive relationship with a scientist played by Oliver Jackson-Cohen. When the latter “dies” (more like “disappears”), Kass is certainly suspicious of the events. Then people start dying.

EW has the details on the upcoming horror film, which will focus on Kass, her sister (Harriet Dyer), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge), and his daughter (Storm Reid) attempting to survive a force that shouldn’t exist — and from what they can see, doesn’t. If that sounds like it might make some of its protagonists sound a little mentally unstable, the film’s first images confirm those suspicions.

Take a look:

Moss, dragged away by cops. Moss, hiding behind a fire truck in the rain. Moss, peacefully showering...next to a spooky steam handprint. Sorry, Titanic, but handprints on glass are evil now.

“The image of the Invisible Man in the floating trench coat and the floating sunglasses is one that is clearly etched into the public consciousness,” Whannell said. “I wanted to kind of get away from that and make something that was really modern, really grounded, or as grounded as you can be when you’re dealing with a film called The Invisible Man. Just something that was really tense and scary in a way The Invisible Man hasn’t been before.”

Describing the film’s script as a “one-woman show” centered around Moss, who is in basically every scene, the movie’s helmer was confident in her ability to carry a film about an invisible villain: “I feel like, if you’re going to hang an entire film on someone’s shoulders, you need an actor as good as Lizzie.”

The film, which was originally planned to be a part of a potential Universal Dark Universe alongside Tom Cruise's The Mummy, is now a standalone film that may not even have a sequel. “I don’t know,” Whannell said of a follow-up. “I haven’t put any thought into a sequel. I’m a pretty superstitious filmmaker. I don’t want to jinx anything.” That’s a far cry from Universal’s over-planned interconnection that, seemingly, will remain as unseen as The Invisible Man’s titular antagonist.

The Invisible Man will stalk into theaters on Feb. 28.

 
