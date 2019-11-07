The Invisible Man's first trailer can't hide how cool it looks: Watch

Just a day after unveiling the first images of its reimagined Universal monster movie, writer/director Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man has dropped its first trailer onto the world. Look out, Dark Universe: The monsters are loose. And fans should be thrilled to look over their shoulders.

The tale of Elisabeth Moss’ Cecilia Kass, a woman who escapes an abusive relationship with a scientist played by Oliver Jackson-Cohen, is one of terror, conspiracy, and — yes — one very conspicuous disappearing act. When Moss’ ex commits suicide (or, at least, it seems that way), the resulting affairs drag her and everyone around her into some supernatural circumstances. If that sounds cool, just check out the first trailer:

Video of The Invisible Man - Official Trailer [HD]

Whannell was so excited for the announcement that he dropped it first on his Twitter account:

“Don’t let him haunt you,” Aldis Hodge’s character tells Kass. As The Invisible Man enacts his plan not only to make his ex’s life a living hell, but also get her declared mentally incompetent by driving her out of her gourd, Moss’ performance seems to flex the acclaimed actress’ chops in a direction familiar to her indie work.

Films like Queen of Earth or The One I Love showcase her ability to play on the edge of sanity, and Whannell’s film (which also stars Harriet Dyer and Storm Reid) looks to capitalize on that ability. The shimmery, spooky confrontation at the end of the trailer sells the whole thing: Even if fans can’t see The Invisible Man, it still looks awesome. The film also dropped a first poster, which can be seen below:

Source: Universal

The Invisible Man stalks into theaters on Feb. 28.