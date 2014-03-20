The Jade Giant rises in smashing preview for All-New Marvel NOW!'s Hulk #1

Here's a punishing sneak peek at All-New Marvel NOW!'s Hulk #1 to start spring off with the Avengers' Green Goliath. This new Hulk series by Eisner Award-winning writer Mark Waid and esteemed artists Jerome Opena and Mark Bagley has fashioned a classic whodunit tale to explain who blasted Bruce Banner at the conclusion of Indestructible Hulk #20. Like a gamma burst to the brain, this killer artwork featuring variant covers by Mark Bagley, Chris Samnee and Skottie Young shows Hulk ripped to the core, crushing concrete and flinging tanks like bathtub toys.

“As our series opens, Banner's at death's door,” says Waid. “… having learned something about himself that cuts him to the quick and calls into question everything he's been doing for what he believes is the public good. And things don't improve for him from there. You'll see Bruce Banner in a whole new light."

Hulk #1 busts into comic shops on April 16, 2014.

Take a deep,calming breath and check out the startlingly cool art below.

(Via Marvel)