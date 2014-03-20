Latest Stories

zHulk_1_Cover.jpg

The Jade Giant rises in smashing preview for All-New Marvel NOW!'s Hulk #1

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Mar 20, 2014

Here's a punishing sneak peek at All-New Marvel NOW!'s Hulk #1 to start spring off with the Avengers' Green Goliath.   This new Hulk series by Eisner Award-winning writer Mark Waid and esteemed artists Jerome Opena and Mark Bagley has fashioned a classic whodunit tale to explain who blasted Bruce Banner at the conclusion of Indestructible Hulk #20.  Like a gamma burst to the brain, this killer artwork featuring variant covers by Mark Bagley, Chris Samnee and Skottie Young shows Hulk ripped to the core, crushing concrete and flinging tanks like bathtub toys.

“As our series opens, Banner's at death's door,” says Waid. “… having learned something about himself that cuts him to the quick and calls into question everything he's been doing for what he believes is the public good. And things don't improve for him from there. You'll see Bruce Banner in a whole new light."

Hulk #1 busts into comic shops on April 16, 2014. 

Take a deep,calming breath and check out the startlingly cool art below.

(Via Marvel)

Hulk_1_Cover.jpg
Hulk_1_Bagley_Variant_1.jpg
Hulk_1_Samnee_Animal_Variant.jpg
Hulk_1_Young_Variant.jpg
Hulk_1_Preview_1.jpg
Hulk_1_Preview_2.jpg
Hulk_1_Preview_3.jpg
Tag: Hulk
Tag: the Avengers

