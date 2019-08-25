The Joker movie sends subliminal messages about the next trailer release date

DC and Warner Bros. Pictures upcoming film Joker, set for an October 4 release, set social media ablaze on Sunday with six subliminal messages. The posts appeared on Instagram and combine a mixture of old and never-before-seen footage. The posts increased speculation that a new trailer for the film is coming on August 28.

The film stars Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker (Arthur Fleck) and is set in Gotham City in the early '80s. Each post features a hand-written message that briefly flashes on the screen. If you piece the messages together, they read: "trailer 8.28." This suggests we can expect a second trailer on Wednesday, August 28.

Though much of the content was from previously released footage, we did catch a new glimpse at Arthur Fleck climbing into a fridge and closing the door behind him. The posts seem to show Fleck's descent from struggling comedian to mad villain.

Here's a look at the six teasers in the order they were posted to Instagram:

Joker is co-written by Todd Phillips and Scott Silver. The cast also includes Zazie Beetz, Robert De Niro, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais, and Shea Whigham.

If you're having a hard time putting the subliminal messages together then head over to ComicBook.com where they've done the heavy lifting for you!