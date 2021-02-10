The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal cast as lead in HBO series, setting up Game of Thrones reunion

HBO has cast Pedro Pascal as Joel in its upcoming series, The Last of Us. Deadline is reporting that The Mandalorian star will also play the headlining role in the much-touted show, which is based on the critically-acclaimed video game of the same name.

Pascal’s casting announcement comes soon after news broke that HBO had tapped Bella Ramsey as Ellie in the show, giving us the two most important characters from the game and upcoming series.

This is not the first HBO series that the two actors have been a part of, however; Ramsey started her acting career as Lady Mormont on Game of Thrones, while Pascal played Oberyn Martell on the fourth season of the same series. While their GoT characters never met on screen, their Last of Us characters will undoubtedly spend a lot of time together, as the crux of the story involves Joel and Ellie traveling together in a post-apocalyptic world.

In the game, Joel (Pascal) is a hardened survivor hired to smuggle Ellie (Ramsey) out of an oppressive quarantine zone. His simple job rapidly becomes a more complicated one, and the two undertake a brutal, heartbreaking journey across a pandemic-ravaged United States.

Game creator Neil Druckmann and writer Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) are penning the series, which was first announced in March 2020, and officially greenlit last November. No news on when the show will go into production or how that production may impact Pascal’s work on the next season of The Mandalorian.