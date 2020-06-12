The lessons of Star Wars have the potential to inspire real-life service [Jabba the Pod 2.24]

With everything going on in the real world at the moment, is there a point in talking about Star Wars? Is there a point in discussing fictional worlds and characters when the real world is demanding attention? From a certain point of view, there may be.

The lessons and tales within the Star Wars universe are applicable. They teach universal values, and have the power to potentially inspire people to take the next right action. If even one fan is sparked by these stories to do something of service, then they are still worth discussing.

The team at Jabba the Pod discusses that this week, and they also discuss Ahmed Best's work on the new series Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge. It may be a game show for kids, but it is also the first Black lead in any Star Wars show. Best (and the show) is a positive ray of light in the darkness right now.

Take a listen below, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Google Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on RadioPublic.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.