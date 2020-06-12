Latest Stories

Corey Feldman
Tag: Movies
Corey Feldman talks ‘depraved’ J.J. Villard’s Fairy Tales, Edgar Frog, and why Goonies 2 will never say die
She Creature (2001)
Tag: Fangrrls
Deep Cuts: She-Creature
The center of the Milky Way as viewed from the Hubble telescope
Tag: Science
NASA delays launch target for Hubble successor due to coronavirus slowdown
Iwan Rheon
Tag: TV
Game of Thrones cast members reuniting to play live D&D campaign for charity
Finn and Poe in Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker
More info i
Credit: Lucasfilm
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

The lessons of Star Wars have the potential to inspire real-life service [Jabba the Pod 2.24]

Presenters
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Caitlin profile image
Caitlin Busch
Jun 12, 2020
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Jabba the Pod
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge
Tag: Ahmed Best

With everything going on in the real world at the moment, is there a point in talking about Star Wars? Is there a point in discussing fictional worlds and characters when the real world is demanding attention? From a certain point of view, there may be.

The lessons and tales within the Star Wars universe are applicable. They teach universal values, and have the power to potentially inspire people to take the next right action. If even one fan is sparked by these stories to do something of service, then they are still worth discussing.

The team at Jabba the Pod discusses that this week, and they also discuss Ahmed Best's work on the new series Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge. It may be a game show for kids, but it is also the first Black lead in any Star Wars show. Best (and the show) is a positive ray of light in the darkness right now.

Take a listen below, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Google Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on RadioPublic.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Jabba the Pod
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge
Tag: Ahmed Best

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker