Latest Stories

Stephen King's It Pennywise Bill Skarsgård
Tag: Movies
It: Chapter Two stars' Instagrams invaded by those creepy red balloons
Richard Madden 2019
Tag: Movies
Game of Thrones' Richard Madden in talks to join Marvel's The Eternals
gettyimages-531560317.jpg
Tag: Movies
George Lucas remembers 'wonderful,' 'gentle giant' Peter Mayhew
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Tag: Movies
Latest Are You Afraid of the Dark? writer says he's cracked the code on live-action movie
The Lodge
More info i
Source: NEON

The Lodge traps horror fans inside first snowbound trailer

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
May 7, 2019

The Lodge, from Goodnight Mommy filmmakers Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, has plenty of star power locked away in its icy horror. The cast — including Riley Keough, Jaeden Lieberher, Lia McHugh, Alicia Silverstone, and Richard Armitage — will be subject to one of the worst horrors imaginable: an awkward vacation.

Ok, it’s definitely worse than that, but the film’s premise — kids snowed-in with their dad and their soon-to-be stepmother — is a little bit The Shining, a little bit The Thing, and a little bit bad family trip. Things only get trippier as the kids learn a little bit more about the woman they’re trapped with in the film’s first trailer.

Check it out:

With a strange religious upbringing that seemingly ended in a suicide cult, Riley Keough’s character becomes both potential guardian and threat to the kids. And just look at this poster:

The Lodge Poster

Source: NEON

The past is back to haunt them and the environment is harsh enough to make them suffer if they try to avoid it. Mixing those two classic horror elements together could give the directorial pair another Oscar-worthy horror film.

Since Neon is releasing The Lodge to theaters this fall, it seems like it may have similar thoughts towards awards season.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: The Lodge
Tag: Horror
Tag: Trailers

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: