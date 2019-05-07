The Lodge traps horror fans inside first snowbound trailer

The Lodge, from Goodnight Mommy filmmakers Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, has plenty of star power locked away in its icy horror. The cast — including Riley Keough, Jaeden Lieberher, Lia McHugh, Alicia Silverstone, and Richard Armitage — will be subject to one of the worst horrors imaginable: an awkward vacation.

Ok, it’s definitely worse than that, but the film’s premise — kids snowed-in with their dad and their soon-to-be stepmother — is a little bit The Shining, a little bit The Thing, and a little bit bad family trip. Things only get trippier as the kids learn a little bit more about the woman they’re trapped with in the film’s first trailer.

Check it out:

Video of The Lodge [Official Trailer] - In Theaters Fall 2019

With a strange religious upbringing that seemingly ended in a suicide cult, Riley Keough’s character becomes both potential guardian and threat to the kids. And just look at this poster:

The past is back to haunt them and the environment is harsh enough to make them suffer if they try to avoid it. Mixing those two classic horror elements together could give the directorial pair another Oscar-worthy horror film.

Since Neon is releasing The Lodge to theaters this fall, it seems like it may have similar thoughts towards awards season.