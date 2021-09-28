'The Lost Boys' songwriter G Tom Mac on what to expect from reboot: 'They're staying true to the characters'

The Lost Boys is a lot like a vampire in that it's a property that refuses to lay down and die. In the wake of The CW deciding not to move forward with a series adaptation, Warner Bros. has decided to reboot Joel Schumacher's 1987 classic on the big screen. Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place) and Jaeden Martell (It) are slated to appear in the film, which hails from director Jonathan Entwistle (the Willow series coming to Disney+) and screenwriter Randy McKinnon (DC's Static Shock movie).

That's where the official line ends, but SYFY WIRE has some exclusive intel courtesy of G Tom Mac, the prolific musical artist behind the official Lost Boys anthem: "Cry Little Sister."

Speaking with us about the use of his song in Netflix's Nightbooks (now streaming), Mac revealed that he's being kept in the loop. "I think they will start shooting in March or something like that," he said. "But it’s for real this time. It’s really going down."

Video of Cry Little Sister (Theme from &#039;&#039;Lost Boys&#039;&#039;)

The singer/songwriter admitted that he's only received "bits and pieces" about the project thus far, but does know that it will take place in the modern day. "I’m supposed to meet with the writer and the director soon. Just to sit down and have a chat," he continued. "From what I gather, they want to really maintain the true [spirit] of what the original is. But it is in today’s times, so it’s not like it’s going to be going back to the ‘80s and basically making another movie of that. But they’re staying true to the characters. It’s just a reboot, you know?"

In addition, Mac is still committed to bringing his Lost Boys musical (a long-gestating passion project that received input from the late Schumacher) to the stage. Chatting with us last summer, the musician opened up about the play, which was gaining a great deal of momentum before COVID-19 brought the world to a screeching halt in spring of 2020. But even with live theater performances finally coming back, Mac believes that the film reboot may end up taking precedence. Couple that with all the other stage productions that were postponed, and you've got a coffin full of unknowns.

"We were turning a corner right around that time and we’re gonna go back on that corner. I think Warner Bros. wants to hold off until they put this movie out, so marketing-wise, it’s not a conflict," he concluded. "So, we may have to wait longer than we thought. But things move pretty quickly these days. Films get made quicker. And the whole big thing about Broadway is there’s a slew of other big things that were gonna go up that are in the [wings] and so was this. It’s hard to know."