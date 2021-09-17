‘The Lost Boys’ rises again! Warner Bros. finds 'It' & 'Quiet Place' stars for contemporary reboot

Warner Bros. is sinking its teeth into a Lost Boys reboot and already has its young leads lined up. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio is looking to create a new take on the 1987 vampire comedy, a movie that was (and is) a fervent favorite for many of a certain age.

Noah Jupe, who is best known for playing Marcus Abbott in A Quiet Place, will star in the film along with Jaeden Martell, who played young Bill Denbrough, the leader of the Losers’ Club in the latest adaptation of Stephen King’s It. Jonathan Entwistle, who’s best known for developing The End of The F***king World, is on board to direct. He also recently directed the Willow series pilot for Disney+. Randy McKinnon, who is also penning the DC movie Static Shock, is on board to write the script.

(L) Jaeden Martell and (R) Noah Jupe. Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic / Jim Spellman/WireImage / Getty Images

The original Lost Boys movie had a teen heartthrob cast that included Jason Patric, Kiefer Sutherland, Jami Gertz, Alex Winter, Corey Feldman, and Corey Haim. The movie focused on two brothers who moved with their single mother to a California town that, they ultimately discover, is the home to a vampire biker gang.

Joel Schumacher directed the film, which is also known for its impressive soundtrack that included songs from INXS and Lou Gramm, among others. And of course, there's also an iconic appearance from one famously well-oiled saxophonist.

While the details of the reboot are under wraps, the reimagined take on the film will reportedly take place in contemporary times.

According to Deadline, this is the only version of The Lost Boys currently in production. The CW had been working on a Lost Boys TV series for years, and finally began shooting when COVID-19 shut it down in mid-March 2020, apparently for good.

You can rent the original on various streamers, and even watch it for free if you own Fubo TV.