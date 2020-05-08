Boba Fett jetpacks into Mandalorian Season 2, played by Temeura Morrison

After a failed movie spinoff, Boba Fett is finally making his live-action return to the world of Star Wars.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Temuera Morrison has been tapped to play "a small role" as the fan favorite bounty hunter in Season 2 of The Mandalorian on Disney+. Morrison previously portrayed Jango Fett (the clone father of young Boba, played by Daniel Logan) and the the Republic's entire clone army (based on Jango's DNA) in the prequel movies, starting with 2002's Attack of the Clones. Given that Boba is the duplicate of another person, THR's sources hint that the character's small screen arrival may be marked by "something sneaky involving cloning."

Jeremy Bulloch took up the role of Boba Fett in the original trilogy, where he captures Han Solo (Harrison Ford) in Empire Strikes Back and brings the smuggler to Jabba the Hutt on Tatooine. Fett falls into the Sarlacc pit during the scuffle on Jabba's barge in Return of the Jedi, but is later able to escape via an explosion. His survival was detailed in a supplemental Star Wars story from the 1990s.

Fans have been expecting Mr. Fett to appear in The Mandalorian ever since he seemingly showed up in the post-credits scene of "Chapter 5: The Gunslinger." We only ever saw a pair of booted feet walk up to the corpse of Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), but the presence of clinking spurs are pretty much a dead giveaway of the franchise's OG Mandalorian.

Morrison, who recently played Tom Curry in James Wan's Aquaman, joins an ever-growing band of newcomers for Season 2. Michael Biehn (an unnamed bounty hunter) and Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano) have already been confirmed. Returning cast members are Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin), Gina Carano (Cara Dune), Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Ginacarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), Bill Burr (Mayfield), and Baby Yoda.

Rick Famuyiwa, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, and Peyton Reed are among the season's directors.

The Mandalorian's sophomore season is expected to premiere in October.