Latest Stories

SDCC 2019 Thursday Cosplay 71
Tag: Movies
Cosplayers rejoice! San Diego Comic-Con officially going virtual this year
Vampires bare their fangs in What We Do in the Shadows Season 2 banner
Tag: TV
WIRE Buzz: Mark Hamill vamps for What We Do in the Shadows; Muppets head to Disney+; more
Boston Dynamics Spot
Tag: Science
Dog-like Boston Dynamics robot scampers through Singapore park reminding people to social distance
BMO Adventure Time Distant Lands
Tag: TV
Adventure Time: Distant Lands has BMO saving the day in expectedly strange first trailer
Temuera Morrison Boba Fett
More info i
Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Boba Fett jetpacks into Mandalorian Season 2, played by Temeura Morrison

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
May 8, 2020
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: The Mandalorian
Tag: Boba Fett
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Disney+
Tag: Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones

After a failed movie spinoffBoba Fett is finally making his live-action return to the world of Star Wars.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Temuera Morrison has been tapped to play "a small role" as the fan favorite bounty hunter in Season 2 of The Mandalorian on Disney+. Morrison previously portrayed Jango Fett (the clone father of young Boba, played by Daniel Logan) and the the Republic's entire clone army (based on Jango's DNA) in the prequel movies, starting with 2002's Attack of the Clones. Given that Boba is the duplicate of another person, THR's sources hint that the character's small screen arrival may be marked by "something sneaky involving cloning."

Star Wars Attack of the Clones

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney

Jeremy Bulloch took up the role of Boba Fett in the original trilogy, where he captures Han Solo (Harrison Ford) in Empire Strikes Back and brings the smuggler to Jabba the Hutt on Tatooine. Fett falls into the Sarlacc pit during the scuffle on Jabba's barge in Return of the Jedi, but is later able to escape via an explosion. His survival was detailed in a supplemental Star Wars story from the 1990s.

Fans have been expecting Mr. Fett to appear in The Mandalorian ever since he seemingly showed up in the post-credits scene of "Chapter 5: The Gunslinger." We only ever saw a pair of booted feet walk up to the corpse of Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), but the presence of clinking spurs are pretty much a dead giveaway of the franchise's OG Mandalorian.

Boba Fett Return of the Jedi

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney

Morrison, who recently played Tom Curry in James Wan's Aquaman, joins an ever-growing band of newcomers for Season 2. Michael Biehn (an unnamed bounty hunter) and Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano) have already been confirmed. Returning cast members are Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin), Gina Carano (Cara Dune), Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Ginacarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), Bill Burr (Mayfield), and Baby Yoda.

Rick Famuyiwa, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, and Peyton Reed are among the season's directors.

The Mandalorian's sophomore season is expected to premiere in October.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: The Mandalorian
Tag: Boba Fett
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Disney+
Tag: Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker