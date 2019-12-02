The Magicians announces return date in full, magic-overloaded Season 5 trailer

After capping its San Diego Comic-Con appearance this year with a bittersweet teaser, The Magicians is ready to welcome fans to its fifth season of magic, quests, and relationship drama with open arms, a new trailer, and a solid release date. That’s right, The Magicians will return to SYFY on Jan. 15 at 10 p.m. ET.

The network reveals that the first season since the loss of Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph) will be all about Julia, Alice, Eliot, Margo, Penny, and all their various allies, enemies, and in-betweeners learning to live without him in a world that’s getting more magical by the day. “Now, a new threat has arisen,” the official synopsis reads, “[I]n freeing magic, the balance tipped the other way and there’s too damn much of it, and as the excess builds, an apocalypse looms.”

Fans can see how the magicians adapt to this pendulum swing in the first full trailer for this season of the Lev Grossman adaptation.

Check it out:

Video of The Magicians | Season 5 Premieres January 15 | SYFY

Turns out, magic can’t fix all your problems ... especially when it’s running rampant. Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil, Rick Worthy, Jade Tailor, Brittany Curran, and Trevor Einhorn return to help save the world (again), while Sean Maguire (in a recurring role) and Yetide Badaki (in a guest spot) will be newcomers this season.

Fans also got a new poster showcasing the comeuppance Q’s sacrifice has earned:

Source: SYFY

The Magicians returns on Jan. 15.