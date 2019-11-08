Latest Stories

The Magicians s5 screencap
The Magicians grieve in bittersweet first teaser for Season 5

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Nov 8, 2019

Since giving fans a glimpse of what the new season holds at its San Diego Comic-Con panel over the summer, SYFY’s The Magicians has been lying low. And, in the wake of Quentin’s heroic, life-taking sacrifice in the finale for Season 4, it makes sense to be scaled back. Now that the show is ready to tease what’s to come for Season 5, it’s all about mourning.

As showrunner John McNamara explained in July at SDCC, “they're grieving, real grieving, not in a TV way." But, of course, even The Magicians still got caught up in the fever of Avengers: Endgame. There are lots of ways to express loss, yeah?

Take a look:

It wouldn’t be the same if the show wasn’t still laughing through the pain. The clip from the premiere that aired at SDCC showed off a few more notable moments, including Julia attempting to get a quest from a literal sexist pig-man. The upcoming fifth season will also add actors Sean Maguire and Yetide Badaki (American Gods) to the fold as series regulars.

The Magicians deal with their loss in heartfelt, imperfect, and (inevitably) messy ways starting in January 2020.

