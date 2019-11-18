The Mandalorian and new fandom at BravoCon! [Ep #108]

The Fandom Files is joined by SYFY WIRE contributor and Jabba the Pod host Brian Silliman to discuss Disney+'s The Mandalorian and then we talk to the cast of Bravo's Summer House and OK! magazine reporter Juliet Gennari live from BravoCon! It's a packed episode filled with characters from the edge of the galaxy!

