The Mandalorian births a bounty of Baby Yoda merch as Lucasfilm drops new toys & more

Here’s what to expect when you’re expecting Baby Yoda merch: lots of big green bundles of joy.

Lucasfilm delivered a whole galaxy’s worth of products Thursday in New York City as it debuted its highly anticipated line of new toys and products inspired by The Mandalorian, the hit Disney+ series that single-handedly revitalized the Star Wars universe and introduced “The Child.” (Yeah, we bet you’re not really calling him that, either, but sure ... we’ll roll with it.)

Consider it a baby shower of sorts to welcome all this swag ahead of New York Toy Fair, which kicks off this weekend. And you can bet these goodies will have a bunch of bounty hunters chasing after them: Lucasfilm — in collaboration with a slew of companies like Hasbro, Funko, LEGO, and more — has pulled together a pretty broad range of products that should fill a Death Star-sized gift list.

A few of these products have already been revealed. As expected, there’s a crave-worthy collection of Funko POP! products, led by a Baby Yoda figure that’s shattered Funko presale records. Rounding it out are Mando (aka Din Djarin), The Armorer, and even Werner Herzog’s The Client.

LEGO fans wondering when the company would produce a Baby Yoda minifig can finally rest easy: One is indeed on the way, in the cockpit of a new Razor Crest set, which was announced today. (You can actually put Baby Yoda right next to Mando in that cockpit, although there’s no sign — yet — of that ball thingamabob he likes to play with.)

If you prefer your Baby Yoda as a LEGO BrickHeadz, well they’ve got that, too.

Need some wheels? There’s a Mando bike. Wanna turn up some jams? Pump up that Baby Yoda Bluetooth speaker! Need to practice your aim? Load up that Mandalorian Nerf blaster. Already prepping your Halloween costume for this year? Yes, Mando and Child will be trick-or-treating away.

There’s also an animatronic Baby Yoda, in case your day isn’t complete until The Child waves his hand over you and fills you with all manner of Zen calm.

“It’s really just grabbed a whole group of people, not just Star Wars fans,” said executive producer Dave Filoni, who was patched in to the event remotely via video, of the buzzy series.

Filoni admitted that producers were very concerned about trying to keep Baby Yoda (who has not officially been named yet, though Disney boss Bob Iger does know his name) a secret for as long as they could. “It’s so hard to do these surprises anymore. Everyone’s really good at guessing,” he explained, noting that it was important to them that this character’s introduction into the Star Wars universe happen with Mando.

Filoni was also tight-lipped about deets on Season 2, but he did spill that once this whole video chat was over, he was going to jump straight back into production on set.

Speaking of Season 2, Lucasfilm execs at the event revealed that they’ve already begun work on creating new merchandise for the new season. And though everyone was characteristically mum on specifics, Lucasfilm SVP for Licensing & Franchise Paul Southern promised that the new season will “introduce amazing new characters.”

Until then, we’ll all just have to sit tight and wait for new secrets to unfold and fresh details to surface. After all, when it comes to the secretive Star Wars universe, this is the way, right?

