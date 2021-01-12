Why The Mandalorian's Bill Burr thinks his Boston accent still fits in a 'galaxy far far away'

The Mandalorian may have suffered from a slight anachronism with the mysterious blue jean'd space man during its second season run, but Bill Burr's trademark Boston accent wasn't one of them.

Since his most recent appearance in "Chapter 15: The Believer," the comedian, who plays former Imperial sharpshooter turned mercenary Migs Mayfeld on the hit Disney+ series, has been getting comments about the character's Boston accent — which is not unlike his own.

"'I've never heard a Boston accent in space' is what they always say," Burr explained during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (below at 4:11). "Oh yeah? What about English? Isn't that a little weird if you went to a galaxy far far away and you get off and somebody's like 'Hey! How's it going?'" and you totally understand them."

Burr, who's also appeared on Breaking Bad, continued his riff, adding: "What about the fact that Han Solo's talking to a Big Foot. He's speaking Big Foot, Han Solo's speaking English. They never break character... And that was all fine?!"

He then wrapped up the bit with a nod to another member of the original cast: "How about C3PO with an English accent? That was okay? [Has] the guy been knighted? Huh? He's just played Royal Albert Hall and now he's hanging out with what's that, Lynyrd Skynyrd? Luke Skywalker?"

Video of Bill Burr Defends His Mandalorian Character’s Boston Accent

Burr has appeared twice on The Baby Yoda Show The Mandalorian, with his first appearance taking place during Season 1, when he and his gang of mercenaries attempted to double-cross Din Djarin, the titular Mandalorian. However, their efforts soon land them locked up on the New Republic prison transport ship that they'd initially been hired to break into.

His second season reappearance comes about when Grogu (the Child formerly known as "Baby Yoda") gets captured by Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), and Din requires help to access a secret Imperial mining hub so he can track down Gideon's location. However, while on their quest for the necessary information, Mayfeld ends up shooting his former Imperial commander and initiating a violent escape that leaves the facility destroyed. However, it does buy him his freedom as he's declared "dead" by Cara Dune (Gina Carano.)

No news yet on whether Burr will reprise his character yet again, but The Mandalorian has been renewed for a third season.

You can stream the first two seasons on Disney+ now.