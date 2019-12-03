Latest Stories

Little Monsters
Aiwha-eyed fan discovers wayward boom mic in latest episode of The Mandalorian

Josh Weiss
Dec 3, 2019

Game of Thrones may finally catch a break over that out-of-place coffee cup in Season 8. A new, apparent gaffe, this one involving a wayward boom microphone, has been spotted in the latest television sensation that is The Mandalorian on Disney+. The sighting was made by the wife of the YouTuber known as "Hulkules 187."

"Still love this show can’t believe my wife saw this," they wrote in the caption of a video that brings attention to the scene.

The goof (once seen, it cannot be unseen) comes around 16:37 in the episode when Omera (Julia Jones) first shows Mando (Pedro Pascal) to his lodgings in the small krill-farming village on Sorgan. Mando tries to object to Baby Yoda playing with the other kids, but Omera holds him back, assuring the bounty hunter that the child will be all right. She then mentions that she brought food, and that's when what appears to be a mic dips into the shot. (Heads up that the clip below contains some NSFW quips.)

Usually attached to long poles, boom mics are used in film production to capture dialogue and other noises for the soundtrack. If you've ever worked as a boom operator on a set, you'll know that it's no easy job to keep the pole completely steady and out of the frame, and this certainly isn't the first time fans have spotted one on screen.

SYFY WIRE has reached out to Disney+ for comment.

Episode 4, "Sanctuary," was written by creator Jon Favreau and directed by Bryce Dallas Howard. The fourth installment in the Star Wars series finally introduced the character of Cara Dune, an ex-Rebel shocktrooper played by Gina Carano.

