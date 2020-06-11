The Mandalorian's Season 1 bounty hunter battle comes to life in new VFX reel

The Mandalorian's impressive and innovative VFX were the first live-action Star Wars series' calling card... well, they would've been if Baby Yoda hadn't stormed the internet with all his cuteness. But the show's StageCraft technology, which allowed it to build virtual backgrounds through LED screens in a live-action environment, wasn't the only thing transporting sci-fi fans to a galaxy far, far away over the course of the Disney+ show's first season.

There were many practical effects, sure, and beautiful built props and environments, but the CGI work that went into the world of The Mandalorian was just as impressive. Thanks to a new video from SFX company Image Engine, which worked on episodes like "Chapter Three: The Sin" and "Chapter Six: The Prisoner," according to io9 (which first reported on the reel), fans can see the incredible aliens, visuals, and Mandalorian-filled fights peeled back layer by computer-generated layer.

Take a look:

Video of The Mandalorian: Season 1 | Breakdown Reel | Image Engine VFX

Tons of Jawa scenes, including their massive Sandcrawler, join an especially impressive rain shot of a blurrg lugging his load as some of Image Engine's coolest work. But perhaps the scene most important to fans is the one from the end of "Chapter 3: The Sin," where a group of other Mandalorians fly in to help Pablo Pascal's titular hero. Those are some sweet models that fans may have thought were simply wired actors dropping in to save the day.

Pascal will return with a bevy of new guest stars in S2, including Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano, Temuera Morrison's Boba Fett, and undetermined characters played by Timothy Olyphant and Michael Biehn. Oh, and obviously Baby Yoda AKA The Child is coming back, too.

The Mandalorian is currently on track to return for a second season of Disney+ Star Wars fun this October.