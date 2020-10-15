The Mandalorian Season 3 plans to film by end of 2020 as Favreau weighs in on a Din Djarin movie

The Mandalorian hasn't even released its second season yet, but Jon Favreau & Co. are already itching to start up production on Year 3 of the hit Star Wars TV series. Recently speaking with Variety, Favreau (who serves as showrunner and an executive producer) said the show is "on schedule" to get cameras rolling "before the end of the year."

Now, if 2020 has taught us anything, it's that the best laid plans of Hollywood often go awry in a time when in-person human interaction is heavily discouraged. With the coronavirus pandemic still causing mayhem throughout the entertainment world, there's a chance that the third season could get delayed. Right now, however, Favreau and his team are "operating under the assumption that we’ll be able to go forward," he said.

Luckily for this show, many of the characters' faces are often covered, thus preventing droplets from potentially infecting crew members with COVID-19. In fact, the titular bounty hunter, Din Djarin (played by Pedro Pascal), isn't even allowed to take his helmet off. "We’re in very small situations and oftentimes we have a lot of characters in masks," Favreau explained. "And we also have a lot of digital work that augments things. So we’re a show that’s probably well-equipped to be flexible based on the protocols that are emerging surrounding work restarting."

With the Skywalker Saga now over, The Mandalorian is the only Lucasfilm project currently filling the live-action Star Wars void. Sure, Taika Waititi is currently writing (and also set to direct) a new movie set in the galaxy far, far away, but that's probably years away from hitting screens. The same can be said for the Obi-Wan, Cassian Andor, and Leslye Headland shows. The Mandalorian is a proven success (thanks mostly to Baby Yoda) with near limitless potential, so what's stopping the already cinematic series from jumping to the big screen?

"The line is blurring now," Favreau said. "Things that you would have only seen in the movie theater, you’re seeing on streaming, and I think it could go the other way as well." While the director is in no hurry to fast track a Mando movie, he is "definitely open to it, and excited to see where the story leads us and have that flexibility — because there’s no rulebook now."

"I think that the work is so beautiful that I would love for that to be held by a big screen experience,” added Pascal. "But it seems to work so well that also I’m not sure it’s something that I would want corrupted by any kind of change, you know? I mean, I certainly know that the challenge can be met. It’s not like these people don’t have the experience. If anybody can do it, they can!"

The Mandalorian Season 2 premieres on Disney+ Friday, Oct. 30.